Orange County water crisis cost hotels $471,000, visitors bureau says

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A water crisis in Orange County earlier this month cost Chapel Hill and Carrboro hotels $471,000.

Those are numbers from the Chapel Hill-Orange County Visitors Bureau.

It’s still unclear exactly how much money the water crisis cost restaurants, bars and shops.

RELATED: Chapel Hill, Carrboro declare state of emergency over water shortage

On February 3 and 4 there was a situation where too much fluoride was added to drinking water.

Water officials shut the system down to prevent that water from reaching the public.

Soon after, there was a massive water main break, which forced businesses to close. A UNC Chapel Hill home basketball game was rescheduled and moved to Greensboro.

“We just had a hard time. Even after we reopened, there wasn’t much business to be had cause they moved the basketball game. All the hotels had been evacuated,” said Eddie Williams, the owner of Time-Out restaurant.

Officials with the Orange Water and Sewer Authority say they are taking the necessary steps to ensure the problem doesn’t happen again.