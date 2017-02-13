Person County High student dies in single-vehicle crash

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Person County High School student died in a crash Sunday evening.

The wreck happened north of Roxboro on Allens Chapel Church Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials said 18-year-old Demari Leo Daye was driving a pickup truck when he ran off the road to the right side.

Daye then overcorrected the truck and ran off the road to the left side when the truck then flipped and he was ejected, according to officials.

Daye was a junior at Person County High School, school officials said.

The school had extra counselors on hand Monday.