Deputies: Raleigh man sold crack, fake viagra from convenience store

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A Raleigh man has been arrested after authorities said he was selling drugs, including crack cocaine, out of a convenience store.

Deputies from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Asmar Convenience Store in Havelock, formerly Nadine’s Food Mart near the Dollar General on N.C. 101, on Friday.

During the search, detectives said, they seized more than an ounce of crack cocaine, marijuana, counterfeit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Taisser Tawfiq Shehadeh, 52, of Raleigh, faces a number of charges including felony trafficking in cocaine, felony manufacturing of marijuana and criminal use of a counterfeit controlled substance for offering herbal Viagra for sale, according to authorities.

“When we talk about drug dealers in our county, it’s common to think about individuals selling drugs out of their homes, but here we are standing in the parking lot of a business where the owner is engaged in illegal drug sales,” said Sheriff Asa Buck in a news release.

Shehadeh was transported to the Carteret County Jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Shehadeah is scheduled to appear in a Carteret County courtroom on Monday for a first appearance on the charges.