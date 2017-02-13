Suspected impaired driver shocked after crashing into telephone pole on NC road

The scene of the crash (Micah Smith | WBTV)
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A driver was shocked by a live wire after crashing into a telephone pole in Iredell County early Monday morning.

It happened on Perth Road around 1:30 a.m.

State troopers say the driver ran off the right side of the road, ran through a fence, hit a telephone pole and broke it in half. The driver’s truck, a Toyota Tacoma, flipped. Witnesses say when the driver got out, he either walked into a live wire or attempted to move it, which shocked him.

He went to Carolinas Medical Center before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Burn Unit. He remains in critical condition.

The driver has been charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving.

His name has not been released.

