Virginia man found guilty of running illegal hog farm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was found guilty Monday on charges related to running an illegal hog farm within city limit.

Police say more than 100 hogs of different ages were found in December 2015 living in deplorable conditions on city property off Salem Road.

Animal Enforcement Unit said conditions at the farm appeared to have been that way for more than a week.

The owner of the hogs, Gary Lionel Morris Sr., was facing eight counts of cruelty to animals, among several other charges. Morris was found guilty on all counts in a court appearance Monday.

Morris’ daughter said in January 2016 that her mother was sick in the hospital and had passed away around this time. She said her father had to choose between caring for his wife and taking care of the hogs.

Morris is not facing any jail time, but owes the city more than $4,000 and has a permanent ban on owning animals.