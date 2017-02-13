Wife of man killed by Trooper in Durham County: ‘my heart dropped to my feet’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “When I seen it on the news, my heart dropped to my feet,” said Nay Scott. “I felt all the wind come out of my body.”

She’d been married to Willard Scott Jr. for less than two years when the 31-year-old died was shot and killed by a state trooper in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“He was a hardworking man,” she said. “He loved his child, he loved me.”

Authorities have said Trooper Jerimy Mathis tried to stop Scott for a lane violation and erratic driving on U.S. 501 near Duke Street. They said Scott didn’t stop, but tried to drive off, then got out of his vehicle and ran away. An armed confrontation followed, and Scott was shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but died.

Mathis has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in such cases.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Authorities said that they have recovered a black handgun from the scene. Scott’s wife said she didn’t know anything about a gun.

Scott has a criminal history that dates back to 2002. His most recent arrest, in December, involved charges of assault on a government employee and assault on a female.

Nay Scott said her husband’s loss has been “heartbreaking.”

“It’s scary, you know,” she said. “It’s hard. It’s depressing.”

She’s trying to raise money to bury her husband. She’s set up a GoFundMe page, which had raised about $250 by Monday evening.