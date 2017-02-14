5-year-old Florida boy found chewing on used condom on school playground

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — All parents know that kids put things they shouldn’t in their mouths.

Now, a Florida community is appalled by what a 5-year-old boy was found chewing on at a school playground.

Parents are on high alert after police say a 5-year-old boy was found chewing on a used condom he found at the playground near St. Lucie Elementary in Fort Pierce. Thankfully, the boy was fine after being taken to a local hospital.

Officers are patrolling the area and investigating. They’re now trying to find the person who left the condom on school property.

Ed Cunningham with the Fort Pierce Police Department says it could be a prostitution issue.

“It could just be some couple that just made a bad decision and was out there for some reason, or who knows what. But that’s why we’re going to patrol more often and see what we can find,” he said.

Meanwhile, school officials are taking precautions such as investigating security camera footage and sweeping playground areas frequently.

The whole incident has shocked parents.

“You always think your kids are safe at a school. You never think something like that can happen,” said one mother, Patricia Nava.

According to the police report, similar items have been found on school grounds in the past.