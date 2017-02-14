Alcohol involved in fatal Willow Spring accident, Highway Patrol says

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman died Tuesday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on private property in Willow Spring, the Highway Patrol said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene of the accident near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Road and S. Creek Road in Willow Spring.

The driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The female passenger died at the scene, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Someone drove upon the crash around 3 p.m. and alerted authorities.

The Highway Patrol said alcohol appears to be involved as the couple were joy riding on private property.