Clayton police search for missing teen

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old boy who’s gone missing.

“16-year-old Nashiem Kahil Attoh, who goes by Kahil, was last seen on Wednesday, February 8th at his home on Standing Oaks Lane in the Summerlyn neighborhood off Glen Laurel Road in Clayton,” according to town officials.

His family reported him missing.

He missed school at Clayton High School starting Thursday.

Anyone who has seen Attoh or has any information about where he is or might be is asked to call Clayton police Det. Bill Kilpatrick at (919) 553-1573 or Clayton CrimeStoppers at (919) 359-TIPZ. CrimeStoppers callers can remain anonymous. Police are asking people to share any information they have, no matter how minor.

“This Clayton family very much wants their son to return home,” town officials said.