Defense argues Wake County double-killing suspect was distraught at end of marriage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An attorney representing a man facing two counts of first-degree murder agreed Tuesday her client killed the victims in 2014, but argued that his mental state at the time should be taken into account.

Nathan Holden, 33, is accused of the 2014 attempted murder of his estranged wife and murder of her parents.

Anglia and Sylvester Taylor were shot to death inside their home. Holden’s estranged wife, LaTonya Taylor, was wounded in the attack.

Holden’s estranged wife heard the shots that killed her parents and had time to hide her children in a closet, prosecutor Jason Waller said.

When Holden reached LaTonya Taylor, he beat her in the face with a gun and shot her in the face, Waller said. Taylor dropped to her knees, begging for her life, and her estranged husband shot her in the chest, he said.

Holden’s defense attorney, Elizabeth Hambourger, did not deny that her client carried out the attack. Instead, she said, the trial is about why he did it and his state of mind at the time.

Holden’s marriage to the person he’d been with since he was 14 was failing, she said, and he didn’t want it to end. There was a nasty custody battle, she added. She said all his anger, fear and sadness came pouring out during the attack, which she said was out-of-character for him. She pointed out that he called 911 afterward.

After opening statements, witnesses began testifying.

Deputy Cameron Broadwell described finding children at the scene.

“Help! Help! Mommy is hurt,” a crying girl told him, he said.

He saw a bullet wound in Taylor’s chest and told his partner he’d stay with her until EMS arrived.

