Durham man facing deportation to Mexico to remain in NC following meeting with ICE

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican immigrant living in Durham who was facing deportation will be allowed to remain in the state, and the country, pending a circuit court decision.

Felipe Molina Mendoza was in Charlotte this morning to meet with officials at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. The meeting was to determine if he would be deported back to Mexico.

Mendoza emerged from the meeting around 9:45 a.m. to cheers and hugs after supporters found out that he was freed until an appeal decision comes from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit for his case.

“It’s a win, not only for me, but for the people, immigration-wise. Even if it’s a small step, it’s a big step in the era we’re in now,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza first came to the United States as a little boy.

“When I arrived here, I was really happy to be here,” he said.

After high school, he returned to Mexico, but didn’t stay for long.

Mendoza says as a gay man he was the target of hate crimes and feared for his life.

In 2014, with $7,500, he was able to come back into the country on parole, as long as he had a sponsor.

So, he reached out to a long-time friend, Francisco.

“That was something that was really meaningful to me because not a lot of people were actually willing to do that,” he said.

In December, Mendoza received a letter with an update on his case. He was told to report to the ICE office in Charlotte on Feb. 14.

In a statement sent to CBS North Carolina, Bryan Cox, ICE’s communication’s director said: “ICE is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that focuses on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”

“All of a sudden I’m a priority? A national threat, that they call it? It’s kind of hard, just because your life depends on just one person’s opinion,” said Mendoza.

Felipe said he works, hasn’t had any trouble with the law since living in the country and has a valid driver’s license.

Mendoza said Monday there were three options for him: walk out of the office a free person, deportation, or being detained until a decision is made later.

Today, Mendoza is a free man — at least for now. His attorney said a decision on his fate will likely come this fall.