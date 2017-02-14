Fayetteville man charged with mishandling $388K in tax withholdings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man has been arrested on a felony tax charge after officials said he mishandled $388,422.

Heath Curtis Vandevender, 48, was arrested in Wake County Monday and charged with felony embezzlement of state property, the North Carolina Department of Revenue said.

Vandevender served as vice president of Truth Outreach Center, Inc. in Fayetteville.

Warrants say Vandevender aided and abetted the corporation to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $388,422.68 in North Carolina withholding tax between Jan. 2008 and Dec. 2015, the Department of Revenue said in a release.

Vandevender was responsible for collecting and holding taxes for employees at Truth Outreach Center, Inc.

Vandevender is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

The charges against Vandevender resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.

