Fayetteville police make arrest in car repair shop killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old man faces a first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 10 killing of Charles Brown at a car repair shop.

Keyshawn Tyrone Matthews, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday night and confined to the Cumberland County Detention Center, Fayetteville police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at Brown’s Garage around 1 p.m.

Brown, 46, was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Brown later died.

Matthews was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The investigation into Brown’s death is ongoing.

Detectives are asking for help in locating a 1997 to 2002 Eddie Bauer edition Ford Explorer with a brush guard attached to the front of the vehicle.

In September, several people working on cars at Brown’s Garage were robbed at gunpoint. One person was shot during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.