Green Hope student accused of sex offense has bond reduced

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A Wake County judge lowered the bond Tuesday of a Green Hope High School student accused of committing a sexual offense last weekend from $500,000 to $200,000.

Dominik Orlando Soto, 17, a of the 6600 block of Holly Springs Road in Raleigh, must also wear an electronic monitor if he’s released and have no contact with the victim.

Soto, a former football player for the school, is facing charges of first-degree forcible sex offense and assault by strangulation, both felonies, and assault and battery, a misdemeanor, according to arrest warrants issued Saturday.

The victim in the case has indicated to authorities that she’s received threatening calls about the case, a prosecutor said.

Prosecutors expect that the charges against Soto might change later based on additional information, but no decision has been made yet.