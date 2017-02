WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — A man suffered burns Monday night after a propane explosion on a boat in Banks Channel, according to Wrightsville Beach officials.

The explosion took place on an approximately 40-foot long transient boat at about 7 p.m.

Officials said another boat anchored in the channel helped the injured man, and the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department responded to the scene.

