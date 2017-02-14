Man charged with DWI in Johnston County chase and crash, deputies say

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man led deputies on a high speed chase before he crashed, his car caught fire and he then took off running Monday afternoon, officials say.

The chase involved speeds of nearly 100 mph and went through the school zone at West Johnston High School around 3 p.m., according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

James Willis Mooney, 44, of Four Oaks was arrested when he later crashed into a sign off N.C. Highway 210 east of Lassiter Road, deputies said.

Mooney then tried to run from his car that had caught fire, according to officials.

Mooney is charged with DWI and fleeing to elude arrest.

Mooney was jailed at the Johnston County Detention Center, where he was still being held Tuesday night.

