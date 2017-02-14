Nash County sheriff’s deputy shows off impressive moves in dance-off

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County sheriff’s deputy was challenged to a dance-off by a young resident and now the video of the competition is going viral.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Deputy C. Williams was challenged to a dance-off by a young boy named Jason.

The video shows Jason and Deputy Williams dancing to Zayion McCall and Zay Hilfigerrr’s “Juju On That Beat.”

The video had been viewed more than 45,000 times and shared nearly 1,200 times on Facebook as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s