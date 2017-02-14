Nash County sheriff’s deputy shows off impressive moves in dance-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County sheriff’s deputy was challenged to a dance-off by a young resident and now the video of the competition is going viral.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Deputy C. Williams was challenged to a dance-off by a young boy named Jason.

The video shows Jason and Deputy Williams dancing to Zayion McCall and Zay Hilfigerrr’s “Juju On That Beat.”

The video had been viewed more than 45,000 times and shared nearly 1,200 times on Facebook as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.