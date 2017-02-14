NC man accused of son’s death lost firefighter job for bad conduct, docs say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson man charged with killing his infant son had been fired just weeks earlier from a job with Greenville Fire/Rescue after being caught in a compromising position, according to city documents obtained by CBS North Carolina.

RELATED: Family mourns after Wilson dad charged with murder of infant son

Buchanan was fired Jan. 20, according to city records.

“On January 11, 2017, you were found by your supervisor in a private vehicle on City property behind Station 5 in the company of another person with the individuals’ pants and undergarments removed while you were on duty,” Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin wrote in a memo describing the city’s decision to fire Buchanan.

Read the full memo here.

The activity was not consistent with Buchanan’s assigned duties, the chief wrote. Buchanan had been employed by the department since January 2014.

The memo said being caught in the act behind the fire station was the second “very serious incident of ‘Detrimental Personal Conduct,’ Buchanan had been involved in since June 2016, Griffin wrote.

In April 2016 and June 6, he took more medication than he reported, leading to “two major discrepancies involving Diphenhydramine,” the memo states. Diphenhydramine is the substance found in Benadryl.

He was suspended from June 18, 2016, to July 1, 2106, according to city records.

On Saturday, authorities charged Buchanan with first-degree murder. They found his 4-month-old son unresponsive Feb. 6.

Court records listed his employer as a Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits restaurant.

On Monday, a judge put off considering Buchanan’s request for bond until a court-appointed attorney is able to represent him.

RELATED: Judge orders Wilson man accused of killing infant son held without bond