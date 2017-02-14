NC man facing 2 murder charges in fatal head-on crash

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A 24-year-old Supply man is facing an additional murder charge after the death of a second person involved in a fatal head-on wreck in Brunswick County.

According to the district attorney’s office, Betty Lou Erdman, 87, died Sunday at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Online records indicate William Chandler McHenry is now facing two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, and driving with a revoked license.

According to officials, the accident happened on Feb. 2 in the 2000 block of Kirby Road near Holden Beach shortly before 8 p.m. Emergency crews responded to reports of a “loud collision” following the wreck.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 84-year-old John Henry Howard, was taken to Brunswick Health Novant Medical Center where he later died. Erdman, who was dating Howard and was a passenger in his car, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

McHenry also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released to law enforcement custody.

McHenry was initially arrested on Feb. 8 and given a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the additional second-degree murder charge.

According to Trooper Strangman with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, McHenry went left of center on Kirby Road and hit Howard head-on. As of Feb. 13, authorities are still awaiting toxicology results for drugs and alcohol on McHenry.

McHenry was arrested for DWI on Jan. 14 by the Shallotte Police Department and was scheduled to appear in court on March 20 for that charge.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.