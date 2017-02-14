NC toddler critically injured after being attacked by 2 dogs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A toddler was found critically injured in his backyard after being attacked by two dogs Tuesday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., Greensboro Police arrived at a home at 1206 Valley View St. and found two dogs lying beside the toddler. One of the dogs was shot by a Greensboro Police Officer for the child’s safety. The other dog escaped before police could track it down. The search is still on for the other dog.

The child was taken to Baptist Children’s Hospital. The breeds of the dogs are undetermined at this time.