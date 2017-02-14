NC toddler critically injured after being attacked by 2 dogs

WFMY logo By Published: Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A toddler was found critically injured in his backyard after being attacked by two dogs Tuesday morning.

The toddler was critically injured in the attack (Ben Powell/WFMY)
The toddler was critically injured in the attack (Ben Powell/WFMY)

Around 9:10 a.m., Greensboro Police arrived at a home at 1206 Valley View St. and found two dogs lying beside the toddler. One of the dogs was shot by a Greensboro Police Officer for the child’s safety. The other dog escaped before police could track it down. The search is still on for the other dog.

The child was taken to Baptist Children’s Hospital. The breeds of the dogs are undetermined at this time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s