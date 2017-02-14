Opening statements today in trial for 2014 double murder of Wendell couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Opening statements will be held today in the case of a Wendell couple who authorities say were killed by their son-in-law in April 2014.

Anglia and Sylvester Taylor were shot to death inside their home. Their daughter LaTonya was also shot, but survived.

Police said at the time that LaTonya had taken out a domestic violence protective order against her husband Nathan Holden before the shooting.

The two were estranged at the time of the shooting.

Anglia Taylor was a pastor and Sylvester Taylor was a deacon at Zion Hill Holiness Church.

The church and local community struggled to come to terms with the death of the couple.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was like a bad dream,” said Kyree Young, a cousin of the victims. “I came home early from school and I broke down. I couldn’t take it.”

Anglia had been a fixture in the Wake Forest and Wendell communities as a prominent Christian and a pastor at Zion Hill. Sylvester was just as involved.

“She was always humble, kind, knew the word, lived by the word, as well as her husband,” said Charles Jones, a second cousin to Anglia. “I don’t know what happened, but it had to be something to make him snap.”

Jones said at the time that he was surprised Holden would do something like what he did.

“He’s a very easy going guy. [Sometimes] he would lift his voice and you wouldn’t even know he’s there.”

The retaining order that was issued in 2014 showed that Holden had threatened LaTonya Taylor, along with her three children, with physical violence in January 2014.

Holden is facing two counts of first-degree murder.