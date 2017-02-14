Pastor who baptized Dylann Roof: Is there hope for redemption?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Pastor Richard Graf performed more than 1,000 baptisms over a 50-year span, but there’s one child who stands out in his mind now more than ever.

On April 20, 1997, the pastor held the hand of two-year-old Dylann Storm Roof as he placed the sign of the cross on his forehead and said the words, “you have been marked with the cross of Christ forever.”

He had no idea the drastically different role church would play in the boy’s life 20 years later.

“We were watching the news on television and saw the Charleston church shooting come across,” Graf recalled. “My wife said, ‘didn’t we know some Roofs in Columbia?’ and I said ‘yes we did.”

Roof traveled to Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina in June 2015. He attended a bible study with a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun stuffed into a bag around his waist. He shot and killed nine African-American worshipers in a racial rampage before walking out the door.

He was identified as a suspect and caught the next day in North Carolina. Roof lived in Shelby at the time.

The killer faced trial in 2016 and told the jury he did not regret what he did. He was found guilty on 33 counts and was sentenced to death in January.

It’s a reality Graf said he’s reflected on ever since.

“What he did was terrible, there’s no excuse for it, it was a crime against the people of God and God himself,” Graf said. “Those people had the God-given gift of life and he took that, he took that away from them. Now, my government that I am a part of is doing the same to him and compounding one wrong with another distresses me tremendously.”

Baptism is a sacred act and holds omnipotent meaning for the pastor, as does scripture. He said it’s as powerful as the air we breathe, and it’s that power the pastor said could be a key to forgiveness for Roof – if he chooses to use it.

“Evil is among us, none of us are perfect. We’re all mortal and it is our sin that causes our death,” Graf said. “Jesus came to tell us there’s no way we can stop being like that, but by his death and his conquest he can give us life that never ends.”

At two years old, baptism wasn’t much of a choice for Roof, but the pastor said continuing it, and preserving the promises that come with it is his choice alone.

“Will it make a difference? I don’t know,” Graf admitted. “But, I don’t think God ever forsakes us and God’s spirit is in there somewhere, so I would not give up hope on him.”