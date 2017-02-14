1 shot at Durham gas station Tuesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot Tuesday morning at a gas station in Durham, police said.

The scene at the BP where a person was shot Tuesday morning (David Hurst/CBS North Carolina)
The scene at the BP where a person was shot Tuesday morning (David Hurst/CBS North Carolina)

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the BP gas station located at 2918 Guess Road after 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found that a person had been shot.

Police said they cannot confirm whether it was an employee or someone else who was shot. The victim has not been identified and the severity of their injuries has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

