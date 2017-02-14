Selma Town Council to discuss proposed jail near schools, aquatics center tonight

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Some are not happy about the proposed location for the new Johnston County Detention Center.

For months, some residents have been asking the county to reconsider their decision to build the jail near multiple schools.

Local town leaders are now joining the fight. Tonight the Selma Town Council is expected to sign a resolution to oppose the proposed location for the new jail.

The county wants to use a plot of land less than one mile from Smithfield-Selma Senior High School. Smithfield Middle School and Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center are also within a half-mile of the proposed location.

Some of those who attend the high school said they understand the need for a new jail, but they would have safety concerns if it’s built near the school.

“Even though I’m a senior, I’ll be gone next year so most people would assume it shouldn’t really that matter much to me but my classmates – the ones coming up – their safety is important to us seniors as well,” said Mariah Godwyn, a Smithfield-Selma Senior High School senior.

Johnston County officials have said nothing is set in stone yet. In fact, they haven’t even applied for the zoning. If it’s approved, it could open in 2020.