UNC-Charlotte student faces charge of 2nd-degree rape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A University of North Carolina at Charlotte student has been charged with second-degree rape of a female classmate.

A search warrant released by UNC-Charlotte Police states 18-year-old Joshua Arford was arrested this weekend. The warrant states he met the victim at an off-campus party where she became intoxicated and left willingly with Arford to go back to his residence hall.

In her interview with police, the student said her recollection about the intercourse was “fuzzy.” Due to her level of intoxication, a sworn statement was not able to be taken at that time. The warrant states a blood-alcohol level test at the hospital registered .206 percent.

On the University of Notre Dame’s student wellness website, a posting says that a BAC level between .200-249-percent can show symptoms of total mental confusion and needing assistance in walking.

Police said it was determined that the victim was missing several items of clothing, and was not wearing her own clothes when she was met by a friend outside the residence hall before going to the hospital.

UNC-Charlotte police seized several items from the suspect’s room, including sheets.

Arford’s attorney, Ryan Ames, said he is not able to comment on the investigation except to say that his client maintains his innocence.

“We believe he is innocent,” said Ames.

At least two other students were interviewed in the course of the investigation, a roommate of the suspect, and a friend of the victim.

A spokesperson for the University said support services have been offered to the female student. Buffie Stephens said several programs are in place to educate students about sexual assault and consent. She said students are also taught as bystanders to speak up, if they see a student potentially in a harmful situation.

Several students on campus told WBTV that the University does a good job of educating students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs, especially when it comes to sexual assaults.