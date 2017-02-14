With Raleigh, Durham police pay hikes comes scrutiny over where officers live

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — City leaders think more money for Raleigh and Durham officers should mean they live in the community they serve.

City leaders and law enforcement appear to be on opposite sides of thought when it comes to how their pay raises should be used in both Raleigh and Durham.

For the first time in years, both Raleigh and Durham have agreed to raise the pay of police officers by thousands of dollars.

This year there has been turmoil between Durham and Raleigh and the communities they police. Several officers involved shootings were following by protests in both cities.

Community members have said one of the biggest problems is they do not know the officers who police their neighborhoods, and police have said they cannot afford to live in the communities they police.

This is a problem for some community leaders.

“There is an argument to be made about a department that lives in the city that it polices,” said Mark-Anthony Middleton.

Middleton is the pastor of Abundant Hope Christian Church in Durham. He’s a community leader that works alongside, and with, Durham police.

Middleton says he’s happy Durham Police got a pay raise, something he says they deserve. But he says with that money, the Durham Police Department would benefit by having officers live in the city.

“The intelligence you’re able to gather about your city goes up when you live there, and work there, and play there,” said Middleton.

Living in the cities they police has been a challenge for both Durham and Raleigh officers.

“When I was a younger officer, just starting out, starting with a family I couldn’t afford to live in the city. I couldn’t afford to live in Wake County, much less live in the City of Raleigh,” said Jamie Rigsbee.

Rigsbee is a detective with the Raleigh Police Department. He has been with the department for 15 years.

It’s been a long time since Rigsbee, or any Raleigh or Durham officers have seen a pay raise.

But even though they’re making more money, Rigsbee says living in the city wouldn’t make much of a difference for him or other officers.

“We take a job and we take an oath to serve and protect. And that’s what we do. It doesn’t matter if I live next to you, or live in the same city as you. And at the end of the day, we do our job and the men and women of this police department, they’ve done that,” he said.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Durham Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown to see how much of a priority it is for them to have officers living in their city, however they have not responded.