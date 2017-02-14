With UNC game looming, Gottfried mum about his future with the Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Will he or won’t he? — That’s been the question here in Raleigh.

As in: Will Mark Gottfried be the head coach of the Wolfpack going forward, or won’t he?

Now it appears that, yes, he will be on the sidelines with N.C. State for Wednesday’s game against UNC, and likely for the rest of the season.

But not even a fortuneteller could predict his future after that.

A report has been making the rounds that N.C. State has already decided to fire Gottfried at the end of the season and begun searching for his replacement.

When CBS North Carolina asked school officials Monday, they said they haven’t begun the search for their next head coach, but they were careful not to promise that Goffried will return.

Today, CBS North Carolina talked with Gottfried, but he did not want to give much insight on what his future might hold.

“I know you have a job to do and ask questions,” he said. “I have a job to do too, and I’ll answer any questions in regards to the game tomorrow night, but I’m not going to talk about any rumors or innuendo, and I understand you have a job to do and as you do, so do I.”

Today, UNC coach Roy Williams was asked if he thought the Wolfpack could still turn their season around.

His answer was: “Yeah, but it’s got to start soon, as in tomorrow night soon.”