2nd man sought in deadly shooting near Fayetteville car repair shop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are seeking a second suspect in the killing of a man near a car repair shop on Friday.

Charles George Brown, 46, was killed Friday afternoon and police arrested one suspect on Monday.

On Wednesday night, police said they had filed charges against a second man in Brown’s death.

Robert Williams Jr., 23, of the 5000 block of Walnut Drive in Fayetteville is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

But, Williams has not been found by police, who are asking Williams’ family and friends to have him surrender to law enforcement.

Police responded to a shooting call at Brown’s Garage in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street around 1 p.m. Friday

Brown was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach and later died.

Keyshawn Tyrone Matthews, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday night and confined to the Cumberland County Detention Center, Fayetteville police said.

Matthews was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police had been looking for a Ford Explorer in connection with the killing and said Wednesday they found and seized it.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Williams or the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Figueroa with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 273-0661, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).