Argument over cockfight ends with deadly shooting in NC town

STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in Stanfield they say started after an argument over a cockfight.

The scene of the cockfight and shooting (Christian Flores | WBTV)
According to officials the suspect, a male in his 30s or 40s shot and killed the 46-year-old male victim after an argument over a cockfight escalated on Hackney Circle Sunday night.

The victim was transported to CMC-Main where he died Monday morning.

Investigators said the suspected killer was last seen driving a burgundy Ford Expedition with Georgia license plates.

Neighbors, who wanted to remain anonymous, all said this is not the first time there has been a shooting at that trailer park.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim or the suspect’s name.

