‘Armed and dangerous’ Chatham County shooting suspect captured in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting in Moncure was captured around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Chapel Hill, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Angel Soto is the suspect in a shooting that occurred during an incident on Charlie Brooks Road Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. A member of the sheriff’s office said the victim was talking when he was being transported. No other information about the victim was immediately available.

Chatham County investigators and FBI Task Force officers were able to locate Soto and Kassidy Lowe at the Pine Gate Apartment Complex. Soto was taken into custody without incident and brought to Chatham County for questioning. Lowe was uninjured and will also be questioned.

Soto’s arrest follows a long manhunt that began Tuesday just after 11 a.m. following the shooting on Charlie Brooks Road.

