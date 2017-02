DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Glenbrook Drive, officials said.

The shooting call came in around 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive, just off E. Club Boulevard and not far from the Durham Housing Authority.

The SBI confirmed agents have been requested to take over the investigation into the shooting.

CBS North Carolina has a crew en route to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.