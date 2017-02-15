Family asks for help one-year after Wake County man goes missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been nearly one year since a Wake County man went missing and now the family is re-issuing a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

50-year-old Donald Etheridge Lyle was last seen in the early hours of March 10th, 2016. He was leaving Fuquay-Varina and driving his sister’s orange jeep. He told family members he was heading to a meeting in Charlotte with his attorney.

“When he left, he opened my bedroom door and told me he loved me,” said Cindy Lyle, Donald’s sister. “We’re just at a loss. We’re doing anything we can to get him home.”

Family members, including his wife and two daughters, say they haven’t heard from Lyle since he left for that meeting. Three weeks after he went missing the Jeep he was driving was found outside a hotel in Salisbury.

Investigators say this is the latest lead they’ve received in this case and at this point they’re unable to rule out foul play.

“There are not many days I don’t pray for him,” said Cindy Lyle. “If something’s wrong and he’s not alive, I wish someone would just show us where he’s at.”

His family has raised over $2,000 on GoFundMe in order to offer a reward for information leading to Lyle’s safe return.

“If anybody out there has seen him or know where he is, please call us,” said Cindy Lyle. “We just want him to come home.”

If you have any information about Lyle, you’re asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.