Fayetteville PD looking for suspect in 15 burglaries, mostly at Asian restaurants

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are attempting to identify the person responsible for a string of business robberies – mostly at Asian restaurants – throughout the city.

Detectives with the department’s property unit have identified as least 15 burglaries believed to have been committed by the same suspect since November 2016.

Police have released pictures of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle in hopes that someone will recognize the person or their vehicle, which is believed to be a 2011-2014 Ford Focus hatchback with tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries, the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for anonymous tips leading to the arrest of suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) or the burglary investigations is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).