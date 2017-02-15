Goldsboro police seek mall bathroom flasher

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public to help them find a man accused of flashing his genitals at a woman in a mall bathroom.

On Monday, a woman leaving a restroom stall saw a man standing in the bathroom doorway exposing his genitals, Goldsboro police said.

When the woman announced her presence, he fled, according to police.

The incident happened at 607 N. Berkeley Boulevard, police said. That’s the address of the Berkeley Mall.

Police have released surveillance images of a person being sought in connection with the case. Anyway with information about the crime is asked to call the police at (919) 580-4243 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255. Tips can be texted to (919) 735-2255 or submitted online at tipsubmit.com.