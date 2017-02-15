NC man sentenced after killing motorcyclist during police chase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Brunswick County into Wilmington that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist has pleaded guilty in connection to the incident.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Eduard Patrick, 27, of Liberty, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison.

On May 10, 2016, a state trooper clocked Patrick, who was driving a Toyota Prius, going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on US 74 near Maco in Brunswick County.The trooper initiated a pursuit of Patrick, which at times reached speeds of 85 mph.

As Patrick crossed the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, another trooper and a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy tried unsuccessfully to box him in at the intersection of Third and Dawson streets.

Patrick then headed east on Dawson Street running red lights at 16th Street and Oleander Drive, narrowly missing other motorists, before turning onto Wrightsville Avenue. He passed several motorists on Wrightsville Avenue before making a right turn onto South Kerr Avenue.

At that intersection, the trooper who tried to stop Patrick in Brunswick County used his patrol car to strike Patrick’s Prius in an attempt to end the chase.

That attempt failed and Patrick continued into the intersection of Peachtree Avenue and South College Road colliding with 38-year-old Shaun Murdock of Wilmington who was riding a motorcycle. Murdock died at the scene.

After the collision, Patrick kept driving through the intersection onto Pine Grove Drive. A trooper eventually performed a PIT maneuver on Patrick at the intersection with MacMillian Avenue ending the chase.

The District Attorney’s Office said Patrick did not have a previous criminal record and no impairment or contraband was involved in the deadly pursuit.

In a jailhouse interview with Patrick, he said he was not in his right mind during the incident, and did not feel any guilt.

