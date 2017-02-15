NC pair sought after baby suffers brain injury and burns, deputies say

MORGANTON, N.C. (WSPA) — McDowell County deputies are asking for your help in find a man and woman wanted for felony child abuse.

Callie Ruth Sloan, 32, of Brentwood Road in Morganton and Jamie Lee Gray, 30, of Hill Creek Drive in Marion have been added to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted List.

Gray is also wanted on felony charges including drugs and possession of stolen goods, according to investigators.

They say an infant was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center in June 2016.

The baby had a traumatic brain injury and burns to the feet that seemed consistent with cigarette burns.

The couple is possibly driving a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with N.C. tag DEH-3005 or a Ford Expedition with N.C. tag DLV-8923.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Burke Sheriff’s Office at 438-5500 or admin@burkesheriff.org, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 center at 652-4000.

Anonymous tips can be made to Morganton-Burke Crime Stoppers by calling 437-3333 or to McDowell County Crimestoppers by calling 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to McDowell County Crimestoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). You could receive a cash reward.