Plane collides with deer while taking off at Charlotte airport

A flight bound for Mississippi from Charlotte declared an emergency after it collided with a deer while taking off Wednesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), PSA Airlines flight 5320, a subsidiary of American Airlines, attempted to take off from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport when the collision with the deer happened on Runway 36C. It turned around and landed safely on Runway 36R.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m.

American Airlines officials say none of the 44 passengers or four crew members were injured in the collision.

Emergency crews were called out to the collision and used foam on the plane after the collision with the animal caused a fuel leak. The runway is slated to be closed while crews clean up from the incident.

The passengers, who were slated to flight to Gulfport, were taken back to the terminal on buses. The airline is working to get them on other flights.

