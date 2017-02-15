Police: Goldsboro man arrested after ramming stolen truck into 2 cop cars

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants in two counties after ramming a stolen truck into two parked Goldsboro police cruisers, a Goldsboro Police Department official said.

According to police, Edwin Luis Ortiz, Jr., 30, was found sleeping in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 2908 U.S. Highway 70 west in Goldsboro after they received a tip from a worker at First Choice Bail Bonding.

The employee warned police that Luis may be in possession of stolen guns and that he had previously threatened other employees, police said.

Goldsboro officers and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office approached a truck and found Luis sleeping inside the vehicle. When Luis woke up, he locked the doors to the truck, started the ignition and refused to comply with officers, police said. Luis was reaching around inside the truck while speaking with police and then, without warning, crashed the truck into two unoccupied Goldsboro Police Department vehicles.

Luis was then taken into custody by police and transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital for an injury he suffered while being extricated from the truck. He was treated and released. He was then served with outstanding warrants from Duplin and Wayne counties.

Luis faces charges of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods out in Duplin County. He was given a $20,000 secured bond on those charges.

He also faces a misdemeanor probation violation charge out of Wayne County. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Additional charges were filed by Goldsboro police against Luis. He is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a government official; resist, delay and obstruct; possession of a stolen vehicle; and careless and reckless driving. The vehicle Luis was driving was reported stolen on Feb. 9, police said.

Luis received an additional $150,000 secured bond on the Goldsboro charges.

He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $180,000 secured bond.