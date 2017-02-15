Raleigh man heading to Oroville Dam to work with Red Cross

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in Northern California are back in their homes for the first time since this weekend.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for them because of a flooding threat from the Oroville Dam.

Right now, authorities are working on a repair plan for the nation’s tallest dam.

Early this morning, the Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina sent a member of their own team to help the people in the area of the dam.

At least 5,000 people out in these counties in Northern California are staying at Red Cross shelters. That number could go up as more rain is expected in that region and officials fear flooding and an even bigger crisis.

Before that happens, Raleigh resident Tim Duncan is flying to the Sacramento area to do all he can to help families get all the help – including medical attention – that they might need.

Tim has been doing this type of work since Hurricane Katrina. He’s a registered nurse, so he will focus on directing health services for the Red Cross facilities.

