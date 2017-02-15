Rally, business closures planned in Raleigh for ‘Day Without Immigrants’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of businesses plan to close Thursday as people rally for immigrants in Raleigh.

The rally and business closings are part of the national “Day Without Immigrants.”

Organizers are trying to show the impact immigrants have on the nation’s economy while also showing their opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Locally, at least 40 businesses plan to close.

The owner of one of those businesses says a lot of her customers are undocumented and worry about whether they’ll be able to stay.

“Some do the wrong thing. That doesn’t mean all of us do. Most of us come here to work and maybe have a better future,” said Silvia Martinez, the owner of El Pancito.

The rally planned for 10 a.m. Thursday in Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.