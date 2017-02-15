Tatum leads Duke past Virginia, 65-55

Duke forward Amile Jefferson, right, drives to the basket as Virginia forward Jarred Reuter defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and No. 12 Duke pulled away late to beat No. 14 Virginia 65-55 on Wednesday night, the surging Blue Devils’ sixth victory in a row.

Tatum hit three 3-pointers as the shot clock approached 0:00 in the second half, all coming after the Cavaliers pulled within 43-42.

Luke Kennard added 16 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are now tied for second in the league with Florida State and Louisville. All three are a game behind No. 10 North Carolina.

London Perrantes scored 14 points to lead Virginia (18-7, 8-5) and Ty Jerome had 13.

