Wake County double murder trial enters 2nd day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County double murder trial of Nate Holden entered its second day Wednesday with his ex-wife taking the stand.

Holden, 33, is accused of the 2014 attempted murder of his estranged wife and murder of her parents in Wendell.

Anglia Taylor was shot to death in her home. Sylvester Taylor was found dead behind the home. Holden’s estranged wife, their daughter, LaTonya Taylor Allen, was wounded in the attack.

LaTonya Taylor Allen took the stand Tuesday where she testified that Holden beat their son with a metal broom, then called her at work to tell her about it. She later decided they couldn’t make the relationship work and took the children and moved in with her parents.

Holden was also said to have sent a text to Allen’s brother that said “things getting worse she won’t let me talk to the kids.” Testimony give by the brother also said Holden said in phone conversation “If I can’t have the kids, no one can.”

In court Wednesday, Allen said that text message scared her away from filing a restraining order against Holden. After leaving the courtroom that day, Allen said Holden yelled obscenities in her face and blocked her car. She testified that she left the parking lot only to have Holden run her off the road.

Allen said Holden told her “I don’t know what I’m capable of doing.”

Allen the sought help at a public safety building. She went into the building shouting “My husband is trying to kill me and I need some help.” She was put in a back room.

