Wegmans facing calls to remove Trump winery products from Virginia stores

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Wegmans is now facing pressure to remove Trump Winery products from its 10 stores in Virginia, including two stores in the central Virginia area.

According to a Washington Post article, hundreds of members of the Prince William County’s National Organization for Women plan to pressure the company to stop carrying the products from the Charlottesville winery.

Wegmans’ vice president of media relations Jo Natale says this product has been on store shelves since 2008 — years before Trump bought the winery.

“Our role as a retailer is to offer choice to our customers,” Natale told 8News. “For various reasons, we are sometimes asked to stop selling a product.”

Natale adds, “Our response is always the same, no matter the product: How a product performs is our single measure for what stays on our shelves and what goes. Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product. When enough people do the same, and sales of a product drop precipitously, we stop selling that product in favor of one that’s in greater demand.”

This could add Wegmans to the list of companies experiencing boycotts due to Trump products.

Sears Holdings, the company which owns Sears and Kmart, announced Monday it was removing 31 Trump-branded items from its website.