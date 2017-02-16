2 teens charged in robbery of woman returning to Fayetteville apartment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have arrested two teens after a woman was robbed by four people as she returned to her apartment Wednesday evening.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed: Four people approached the woman as she was returning to her apartment on Dorado Circle shortly after 9 p.m. One of them showed the victim a handgun and demanded money and personal property. The woman surrendered personal property and the robbers left.

Police are not saying what the stolen property was.

The woman went to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

Police started looking for suspects, and with the help of a police dog were able to quickly arrest two people.

Dakeem Smith, 16, of the 6900 block of Pleasant Street and Carlos Frink-Godrey, 19, of the 6200 block of Penfield Drive have both been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapony and felony possession of stolen property, police said.

They are being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center. Smith’s bond is $75,000 secured. Frink-Godfrey’s is $125,000 secured bond.

The police investigation is continuing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Det. R. Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.