Attackers enter Fayetteville apartment, shoot man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is hospitalized in serious condition after attackers went into his apartment and shot him, police said a preliminary investigation said.

The man was struck multiple times during he shooting, which happened about 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Carson Bay Circle, police said.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Det. G. Watson at (910) 303-9554, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

