Durham police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have now confirmed the identity of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Kenneth Bailey, 24, of Durham was shot and killed as three officers attempted to arrest him in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive around 2:20 p.m.

Bailey was out of jail and awaiting trial on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and a felony conspiracy charge.

Police Chief C.J. Davis said they were on the way to arrest him for violating conditions of his pre-trial release.

CBS North Carolina found Bailey was arrested in 2014 and charged with drug possession, resisting an officer, and speeding.

He also had drug charges from 2012 and stolen goods and weapon charges from 2011.

Bailey was also facing an indictment for carrying a gun as a convicted felon

The weapon police said Bailey pointed at officers Wednesday was reported stolen from a nearby neighborhood in December, according to Davis.