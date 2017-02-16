Durham teen charged with murder in gas station shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in an attempted robbery that turned fatal at a BP gas station on Tuesday, Durham police said.

Jarrell Paylor, of Durham, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting that left John Wesley Pruitt, Jr., 41, dead.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the BP gas station located at 2918 Guess Road after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found Pruitt had been shot. Paylor was also shot during the incident and was taken to Duke Regional Hospital in critical condition. Police said he remains hospitalized, but did not provide an update on his condition.

Paylor is also facing charges of larceny from person and for possession of a stolen firearm in connection with an incident that had been reported on Feb. 1. The teen is charged with stealing a handgun from a man on N. Roxboro Street, police said.

Police did not provide any information on how Paylor was shot during the incident.