Fayetteville police find narcotics, stolen gun in vehicle after man runs from scene

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged after he ran from a traffic stop before police found large amounts of cocaine and a stolen handgun in his car, Fayetteville police said.

According to police, officers were assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a suspect who had fled on foot during a traffic stop on Santa Fe Drive near Yadkin Road around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

During the investigation, officers found “felonious amounts of narcotics” and a stolen handgun in the vehicle that Robert Edmond, 42, of the 800 block of Maverick Court, was driving.

Troopers had conducted the traffic stop for a red light violation and the suspicion of driving while impaired, police said.

While troopers and the police department were obtaining warrants for Edmond’s arrest, he called 911 and tried to report that his vehicle had been stolen. Officers responded to his home and arrested him without incident, police said.

Edmond was charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon. The highway patrol charged him with driving while impaired, resist, delay & obstruct, possession of an open container, and a red light violation.

The stolen handgun was reportedly stolen during a residential burglary on Jan. 27 from a home along the 6900 block of Melbourne Drive in Fayetteville, police said.

Edmond was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held on a $39,000 secured bond.