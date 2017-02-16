Gov. Cooper offers infrastructure wish list

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Improvements to major interstate arteries and urban loops and the completion of a Triangle-area light rail project are on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s funding wish list if there is a federal infrastructure improvement plan.

Cooper’s office said Wednesday several “shovel ready” projects are part of the list he submitted to the National Governors Association. President Donald Trump has pledged to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.

Cooper says his list includes upgrades along Interstate 95, improvements at the I-40 and I-77 interchange in Iredell County and completing both the northern beltway in Winston-Salem and Fayetteville’s outer loop.

He also wants to complete the Durham-Orange light rail project and widen U.S. Highway 74 and I-485, both in Mecklenburg County. The Mecklenburg projects would include some express toll lanes.