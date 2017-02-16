Homeless man charged with breaking into Spring Lake school twice

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old man faces charges after the Sheriff’s Office said he broke into the same elementary school twice, taking more than $1,200 in property.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into Manchester Elementary School on Spring Avenue on Feb. 14 by breaking glass on the front door.

The next day, the school’s security system alarmed police about a suspect inside the school.

Responding deputies caught the suspect as he exited with school with a book bag, the sheriff’s office said.

That book bag contained $1,280 worth of stolen property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Aaron James Cruz was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, and two counts of felony possession of stolen property.

Cruz is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cruz is listed as homeless.